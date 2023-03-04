BRS continues protests over LPG prices in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the second day on Friday, BRS leaders and activists continued their protests across the State against the hike in domestic LPG refill prices. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with scores of BRS workers participated in a dharna held at Jubilee Bus station. Srinivas Yadav demanded that Narendra Modi should step down as Prime Minister, as he has failed to control the ever-increasing prices of essential commodities.

He alleged that the increase in prices of domestic gas refill was nothing but to benefit businessmen Ambani and Adani. Srinivas Yadav predicted that the BJP would not be able retain power at the Centre after the 2024 elections.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali participated in a dharna organised at Khairatabad by MLA Danam Nagender. The Telangana Home Minister alleged that the people of the country were suffering a lot due to the lopsided policies of the Union government.

In Nalgonda, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that Modi has facilitated his close friends to steal money saved by the people. “Most of these belong to Telangana,” the minister said.

Women protest with empty LPG cylinders

Thousands of women, led by Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy staged a protest with empty LPG cylinders at Nalgonda district headquarter on Friday, against the hike in cooking gas prices by the Union government.

Addressing the protesters the MLA said that Rs 19 lakh crore of public money has been looted by Adani and Ambani so far under Modi’s watch. He said that the people would remember Modi always as an LPG cylinder refill used to cost Rs 350 on the day he was elected Prime Minister and it is now `1,200 today.

Unfortunate Modi is Prime Minister, says Puvvada

In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that it was the misfortune of the people of India that Modi is the Prime Minister. He was addressing protesters at Dharna Chowk in the town.

Protests were organised in all headquarters of all the Assembly constituencies in the district.

MLAs and party in-charges organised the protests and led protesters carrying posters and raising slogans against the BJP-led Union government.

Taking the fight to the streets

Party activists responded to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s call by by staging protests across the State. The protesters carried empty LPG cylinders and also cooked food on firewood as a mark of protest.

