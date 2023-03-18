Home States Telangana

MoD cancels elections to 57 cantonment boards, including SCB

The conduct of Cantonment Board elections is necessary as the board becomes a headless institute without a leader.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Cantonment Board , scb

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (File photo | Website)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday issued a gazette notification rescinding the election notice dated February 17, 2023. The 57 Cantonment Boards, including the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), were directed to halt the ongoing process for elections, which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

Since the time of the announcement of cantonment elections earlier this year, there has been extreme resentment from the residents, welfare organisations and NGOs of all the 57 Cantonment Boards in the country. There are allegations that the temporary pause has been taken in the wake of elections in several States.

Speaking to TNIE, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank Manne, said, “This decision might be taken by the MoD fearing defeat as the conditions are not favourable for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections in many States such as Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, among others.”

“The conduct of Cantonment Board elections is necessary as the board becomes a headless institute without a leader. The elections were supposed to be held two years ago but the nominated members are still on the board and the same kind of system has been continuing. This will result in further problems for the residents because of the lack of funds and other issues,” he added.

“While a merger of the cantonment area with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is important,  elections are also needed for smooth governance till the merger process is completed by the Union government,” he opined.

Ravinder, general secretary of the Cantonment Vikas Manch, an SCB-based NGO, which filed a legal notice against the commencement of the Board elections, stated, “The residents of all the 57 cantonments in India staged protests and boycotts against the board election notice as it came at a time when the merging process has almost come to an end.”

“In SCB, we at least had the freedom to file a legal notice as many other cantonments do not even have that option,” he added. “We are grateful to the MoD for the decision and hope that the merger process is completed at the earliest. As we have seen the merger of the Kasol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh with the municipality, we expect that the same can be implemented for all the other cantonments as well,” Ravinder said.

Jeetender Surana, general secretary of SCCiWA, said, “The election imbroglio has been created due to a lack of coordination between MoD and its two arms — the Indian Army and the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Defence Secunderabad Cantonment Board 57 Cantonment Boards
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp