Home States Telangana

Hailstorms, heavy rain lash parts of Telangana; more in store 

As per the weather report, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm are likely to occur at isolated places on Sunday.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists driving on a waterlogged road in Hyderabad on Saturday

Motorists driving on a waterlogged road in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad and other districts across the State received heavy rain with hailstorm on Saturday. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

Kukatpally, Pragathinagar, Nizampet, Miyapur, Patancheru, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Alwal, Neredmet, Kapra, Jagatharigutta, Gajularamaram, Nallagandla, Quthbullapur, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Manikonda, Alkapoor Township, Makthal, Narayanapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Asifabad, Adilabad, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri districts and other places reported hailstorms and rains. The locals posted photos and videos of the hailstorm on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Parts of the city such as Mehidipatnam, Tolichowki, Nampally, Rajendernagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kapra, Secunderabad, Kondapur, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Balanagar and Quthbullapur and other places  witnessed  heavy rain. 

Light to moderate rains are expected to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jagtiyal, Badradri-Kothagudem, Khamman, Jangoan, Siddipet, Medak, Hyderabad and Yadadri in the next 24 hours, according to the IMD.

As per the weather report, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm are likely to occur at isolated places Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts on Sunday.

CROPS DAMAGED IN SANGAREDDY
 

Sangareddy: Various crops planted over hundreds of acres have been damaged due to the heavy rains and hailstorms in the district over the last two days. The worst affected areas were Zaheerabad, Kohir, Nyalkal and Raikode. Officials said Raikode mandal recorded the highest rainfall (75.8 mm) in the district on Friday night. They added that 39.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Malchelma mandal, 30 mm in Mogudampally mandal, and 29 mm in Jharasangam mandal. Sangareddy district agriculture officials said that crops were damaged on a large scale. Maize, sorghum, mango, papaya, sugarcane, soya, chilli, tomato, and potato crops were damged in Zheerabad. Moreover, many farmers also claimed that the hailstorms had affected the health of their cattle. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hailstorm Hyderabad rain
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp