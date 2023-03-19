Hailstorms, heavy rain lash parts of Telangana; more in store 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad and other districts across the State received heavy rain with hailstorm on Saturday. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall and hailstorm.

Kukatpally, Pragathinagar, Nizampet, Miyapur, Patancheru, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Alwal, Neredmet, Kapra, Jagatharigutta, Gajularamaram, Nallagandla, Quthbullapur, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Manikonda, Alkapoor Township, Makthal, Narayanapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Asifabad, Adilabad, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri districts and other places reported hailstorms and rains. The locals posted photos and videos of the hailstorm on social media on Saturday afternoon.

Parts of the city such as Mehidipatnam, Tolichowki, Nampally, Rajendernagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kapra, Secunderabad, Kondapur, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Balanagar and Quthbullapur and other places witnessed heavy rain.

Light to moderate rains are expected to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jagtiyal, Badradri-Kothagudem, Khamman, Jangoan, Siddipet, Medak, Hyderabad and Yadadri in the next 24 hours, according to the IMD.

As per the weather report, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm are likely to occur at isolated places Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts on Sunday.

CROPS DAMAGED IN SANGAREDDY



Sangareddy: Various crops planted over hundreds of acres have been damaged due to the heavy rains and hailstorms in the district over the last two days. The worst affected areas were Zaheerabad, Kohir, Nyalkal and Raikode. Officials said Raikode mandal recorded the highest rainfall (75.8 mm) in the district on Friday night. They added that 39.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Malchelma mandal, 30 mm in Mogudampally mandal, and 29 mm in Jharasangam mandal. Sangareddy district agriculture officials said that crops were damaged on a large scale. Maize, sorghum, mango, papaya, sugarcane, soya, chilli, tomato, and potato crops were damged in Zheerabad. Moreover, many farmers also claimed that the hailstorms had affected the health of their cattle.

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad and other districts across the State received heavy rain with hailstorm on Saturday. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Kukatpally, Pragathinagar, Nizampet, Miyapur, Patancheru, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Alwal, Neredmet, Kapra, Jagatharigutta, Gajularamaram, Nallagandla, Quthbullapur, Miyapur, Chandanagar, Manikonda, Alkapoor Township, Makthal, Narayanapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nirmal, Jagtiyal, Asifabad, Adilabad, Medak, Siddipet, Sircilla, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri districts and other places reported hailstorms and rains. The locals posted photos and videos of the hailstorm on social media on Saturday afternoon. Parts of the city such as Mehidipatnam, Tolichowki, Nampally, Rajendernagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kapra, Secunderabad, Kondapur, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Balanagar and Quthbullapur and other places witnessed heavy rain. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Light to moderate rains are expected to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jagtiyal, Badradri-Kothagudem, Khamman, Jangoan, Siddipet, Medak, Hyderabad and Yadadri in the next 24 hours, according to the IMD. As per the weather report, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm are likely to occur at isolated places Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and other districts on Sunday. CROPS DAMAGED IN SANGAREDDY Sangareddy: Various crops planted over hundreds of acres have been damaged due to the heavy rains and hailstorms in the district over the last two days. The worst affected areas were Zaheerabad, Kohir, Nyalkal and Raikode. Officials said Raikode mandal recorded the highest rainfall (75.8 mm) in the district on Friday night. They added that 39.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Malchelma mandal, 30 mm in Mogudampally mandal, and 29 mm in Jharasangam mandal. Sangareddy district agriculture officials said that crops were damaged on a large scale. Maize, sorghum, mango, papaya, sugarcane, soya, chilli, tomato, and potato crops were damged in Zheerabad. Moreover, many farmers also claimed that the hailstorms had affected the health of their cattle.