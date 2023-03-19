Supreme court judges inaugurate family courts complex in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ramasubramanian and his fellow Supreme Court judges, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the “Integrated Courts on Family Issues” at Purani Haveli of Hyderabad.

This state-of-the-art facility will exclusively handle all family law disputes within Hyderabad district. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramasubramanian said that traditional courts lack infrastructure and hygienic conditions, traumatising youngsters involved in family conflicts.

He expressed his gratitude to Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice P Naveen Rao for establishing the Integrated Courts complex. The complex offers contemporary amenities such as psychiatrist services and counselling, services, and creates a peaceful and rejuvenating environment for the resolution of family disputes.

