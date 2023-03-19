Home States Telangana

Supreme court judges inaugurate family courts complex in Hyderabad

This state-of-the-art facility will exclusively handle all family law disputes within Hyderabad district.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ramasubramanian and his fellow Supreme Court judges, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the “Integrated Courts on Family Issues” at Purani Haveli of Hyderabad. 

This state-of-the-art facility will exclusively handle all family law disputes within Hyderabad district. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramasubramanian said that traditional courts lack infrastructure and hygienic conditions, traumatising youngsters involved in family conflicts.

He expressed his gratitude to Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice P Naveen Rao for establishing the Integrated Courts complex. The complex offers contemporary amenities such as psychiatrist services and counselling, services, and creates a peaceful and rejuvenating environment for the resolution of family disputes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp