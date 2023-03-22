Home States Telangana

Bandi calls on kin of Teenmar Mallanna

Soon after the arrest, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay visited the residence of Mallanna and extended support to his family members.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:17 AM

Teenmar Mallanna

Teenmar Mallanna (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Journalist Ch Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna was arrested late on Tuesday night from his office at Medipally. However, it was not clear under which charges Mallanna was arrested. The journalist had recently uploaded a video clip on his YouTube channel regarding the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the ED. In the video clip, he interviewed a BJP leader, drawing flak from BRS leaders.

Soon after the arrest, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay visited the residence of Mallanna and extended support to his family members. Sanjay also condemned the arrest of Mallanna and Telangana activist Vithal. The BJP MP also spoke to the police officials over the phone regarding the arrests.

Accusing the BRS government of stifling the voice of those questioning its policies, he demanded the immediate release of Mallanna and Vithal. “Vithal’s health condition is precarious. If anything happens to him, the State government would be held responsible,” Sanjay warned.

