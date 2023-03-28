Bill collectors’ dharna forces defaulters to pay property tax in Suryapet

By Express News Service

SURYAPET : The Suryapeta Municipal bill collectors have implemented a novel way to collect property taxes from commercial establishments within the municipality. On Monday, due to non-payment of property taxes, the bill collectors and sanitation staff staged a dharna in front of Vasundhara Shopping Mall and Brindavan Restaurant.

Vasundhara Shopping Mall and Sai Vrindavan Grand Building owe Rs 8,45,036 and Rs 6,96,768, respectively, in property taxes. Despite several notices issued to these establishments, they failed to respond within stipulated time. The dharna was called off after the owners of the establishments assured the bill collectors and the sanitation staff that they would pay the tax in the evening.

Suryapet Municipal Commissioner K Ramanjulu Reddy later confirmed that the complex and restaurant owners paid part of the property tax later. He requested the public to pay all kinds of taxes due to the municipality on time to contribute to the town’s development.

SURYAPET : The Suryapeta Municipal bill collectors have implemented a novel way to collect property taxes from commercial establishments within the municipality. On Monday, due to non-payment of property taxes, the bill collectors and sanitation staff staged a dharna in front of Vasundhara Shopping Mall and Brindavan Restaurant. Vasundhara Shopping Mall and Sai Vrindavan Grand Building owe Rs 8,45,036 and Rs 6,96,768, respectively, in property taxes. Despite several notices issued to these establishments, they failed to respond within stipulated time. The dharna was called off after the owners of the establishments assured the bill collectors and the sanitation staff that they would pay the tax in the evening. Suryapet Municipal Commissioner K Ramanjulu Reddy later confirmed that the complex and restaurant owners paid part of the property tax later. He requested the public to pay all kinds of taxes due to the municipality on time to contribute to the town’s development.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });