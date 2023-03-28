Home States Telangana

Bill collectors’ dharna forces defaulters to pay property tax in Suryapet

Suryapet Municipal Commissioner K Ramanjulu Reddy later confirmed that the complex and restaurant owners paid part of the property tax later.

Published: 28th March 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SURYAPET : The Suryapeta Municipal bill collectors have implemented a novel way to collect property taxes from commercial establishments within the municipality. On Monday, due to non-payment of property taxes, the bill collectors and sanitation staff staged a dharna in front of Vasundhara Shopping Mall and Brindavan Restaurant. 

Vasundhara Shopping Mall and Sai Vrindavan Grand Building owe Rs 8,45,036 and Rs 6,96,768, respectively, in property taxes. Despite several notices issued to these establishments, they failed to respond within stipulated time. The dharna was called off after the owners of the establishments assured the bill collectors and the sanitation staff that they would pay the tax in the evening.

Suryapet Municipal Commissioner K Ramanjulu Reddy later confirmed that the complex and restaurant owners paid part of the property tax later. He requested the public to pay all kinds of taxes due to the municipality on time to contribute to the town’s development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryapeta Municipal bill
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp