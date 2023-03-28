Install fire safety equipment or lose trade licences, GHMC tells small traders

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of several fire incidents in the twin cities resulting in loss of lives and properties, the Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has made it mandatory for small and medium-sized businesses in Hyderabad with an area of 100 square metres to install fire safety equipment. This is to ensure the safety of traders, customers, visitors, and their establishments’ property, goods, and materials.

Traders are required to obtain a Fire Mitigation and Fire Safety Certificate from the civic body by applying online with the empanelled agencies, and the certificate will be issued online. Those who fail to obtain safety certificates will not have their trade licences renewed or may have them cancelled.

Starting from Monday, small shop owners or those who rent and do business in a plinth area of around 100 square metres or more must obtain a fire mitigation/safety certificate online to prevent fire accidents. To obtain a self-certificate, traders must apply online with the empanelled agencies.

They should install six-kilogram powder and 4.5 kg carbon dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers and two smoke detectors per 100 square-metre area. For oil storages like petrol bunks, oil shops, etc., they should install six kg powder fire extinguishers and two foam fire extinguishers of nine litres per 100 square-metres area.

If the plinth area is above 200 square-metre, they must install six-kilogram powder (two) and 4.5 kg carbon dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers (two) and four smoke detectors per 200 square-metres area. For oil storages like petrol bunks, oil shops, etc., they should install six kg powder fire extinguishers (two) and four foam fire extinguishers of nine litres per 200 square-metre area.

The GHMC officials have requested every businessman and trader to obtain fire mitigation/safety certificates online by applying with the empanelled agencies. The civic body has appealed to all traders in GHMC to cooperate and take advantage of the opportunity provided by the corporation to obtain a self-certificate.

How to apply for Fire Mitigation certificate

Step 1: Visit www.ghmc.gov.in and click on online services. Then, select Fire Mitigation/Safety Certificate or click the link https://firesafety.ghmc.gov.in/Login/Citizen_login

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and OTP to log in

Step 3: Select an empanelled agency from the agencies list

Step 4: For those with a Trade Index Number (TIN), select the empanelled agency with TIN and confirm. For those without a TIN number, enter the shop/establishment and address, select the zone and circle, choose the selected empanelled agency and confirm

Step 5: The selected empanelled agency will visit your premises and provide the required fire extinguishers. The fire mitigation/safety certificate will then be generated online, and application status reports can be viewed in reports

Step 6: The generated fire mitigation/safety certificate must be displayed at the trader’s premises

