KTR inaugurates rice mill set up by Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

Published: 28th March 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inugurates rice mill established under Dalit Bandhu scheme at Dumala in Yellareddipet in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated a rice mill established by the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the first time in the State at Dumala in Yellareddipet mandal. 
Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao hailed the mill named Vijaya Lakshmi Industries, jointly established by three Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 30 lakh as a role model for the entire Telangana. The Dalit Bandhu is a boon for financial empowerment of dalits in the State, said the minister and described the idea to set up a rice mill as innovative.

Sudamalla Rajeshwari, Sudamalla Vijaya Kumar of Padira of Yellareddypet madal and Dppula Lingaia of Rangapeta of Veernapalli mandal jointly established the mill.  They also got subsidy from Telangana - Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs (T-PRIDE).  

On the occasion, the minister interacted with the rice mill owners about their interest and unit particulars.  Rama Rao advised the mill owners to insure the unit to prevent any loss caused by accidents and wished them all success in their new venture.  He expressed the hope that they would become role models for other beneficiaries of the scheme.  

