South Central Railway completes electrification of Gadwal-Kurnool section

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has completed electrification works between Gadwal and Kurnool City for a distance of 54 km. This has paved way for continuous electrified railway line facility from Secunderabad to Dharmavaram in the zone and the trains in this section can now be taken under electric traction.

The Gadwal-Kurnool City section has been electrified as part of the Dhone-Kurnool City-Mahabubnagar and Secunderabad-Mudkhed-Manmad electrification project at a cost of Rs 916.07 crore in 2018-19.

With the completion of electrification between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, Mahbubnagar-Gadwal and Kurnool City- Dhone, Dhone - Gooty - Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram - Bengaluru City of SWR, both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad - Dharmavaram and beyond up to Bengaluru enabling running of trains with electric traction on end to end basis. The operation of trains with electric traction helps in reducing carbon emission. This also helps the railways reduce fuel costs considerably and improve operational efficiency.

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has completed electrification works between Gadwal and Kurnool City for a distance of 54 km. This has paved way for continuous electrified railway line facility from Secunderabad to Dharmavaram in the zone and the trains in this section can now be taken under electric traction. The Gadwal-Kurnool City section has been electrified as part of the Dhone-Kurnool City-Mahabubnagar and Secunderabad-Mudkhed-Manmad electrification project at a cost of Rs 916.07 crore in 2018-19. With the completion of electrification between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar, Mahbubnagar-Gadwal and Kurnool City- Dhone, Dhone - Gooty - Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram - Bengaluru City of SWR, both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad - Dharmavaram and beyond up to Bengaluru enabling running of trains with electric traction on end to end basis. The operation of trains with electric traction helps in reducing carbon emission. This also helps the railways reduce fuel costs considerably and improve operational efficiency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });