As rains ravage crops in Telangana, ryots pin hopes on govt   

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At around 2.30 pm in Gopalpur village on Tuesday, a farmer couple -- Kusa Bhoomaiah and Annamma -- was seen sitting at their field with gloomy faces. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that their entire Rabi crop was destroyed a few days ago, leaving their hopes shattered. The couple has been visiting their field every day, unable to believe that they will not recover the money they had invested on the pudina (mint) crop.

Like this couple, thousands of farmers have lost their crops in Gopalpur due to unseasonal rains that have heaped untold misery across the State. Around 50% of the standing crops were lost in Gopalpur village alone.

These farmers are now looking towards the State government to provide some succour so that they prepare themselves for the Kharif crop. Several farmers in Gopalpur told TNIE they spent around Rs 30,000 per acre towards cultivation.

Farmers in nearby Durshed village were seen drying their soaked paddy kept at a purchasing centre. With a lot of hope, these farmers had brought the harvested paddy to the purchasing centre. However, the rains came before the paddy could be purchased, causing huge losses to the farmers.

The State government has not adopted Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), terming it the most useless insurance scheme and has not implemented any insurance scheme on its own either.

Yet to receive compensation

However, the State government has announced Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation to those farmers who have lost their crops. Most of the farmers, who lost their crops due to untimely rains are yet to receive the compensation amount.

Gopalpur is about seven km from the district headquarters. When TNIE visited the village, several farmers said that the compensation should at least cover their costs. The farmers in the village raised crops in 3,000 acres and about 50% of the crops were damaged due to the untimely rains.

Several farmers said they spent Rs 30,000 per acre to cultivate paddy. “Unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm dampened our spirits,” lamented Bhoomaiah. He said that he spent Rs 60,000 on his 1.5 acres of paddy crop and sprayed pesticide eight times this season.

“If the government gives Rs 10,000 per acre compensation, it will not help us to recover even the input costs,” said farmer Saini Srinivas.

Traders vanish

Manda Tirupati, another farmer, cultivated watermelon on 12 acres. He had struck a deal with traders to sell the entire production. However, one night’s hailstorm damaged the watermelons and the traders vanished. Tirupati suffered a loss of Rs 8 lakh.

Several farmers said that they are struggling to get bank loans and repay hand loans. Some paddy farmers were unable to even transport the soaked paddy to the purchasing centres.

In Durshed village, farmers were busy at purchase centres trying to dry the soaked paddy and cover the paddy heaps with tarpaulin.

Meanwhile, farmers holding pattadar passbooks were awaiting the arrival of officials to assess their damaged crops. “Since morning, we have been waiting for officials. It’s already 3.30 pm now and no one has turned up,” Bejjanki Durgaiah said anxiously.

