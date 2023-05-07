Telangana Assembly polls: Veterans want tickets for kin too, put parties in spot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An interesting discussion is taking place among all political parties in Telangana regarding the race of tickets among members of the same family for the upcoming Assembly elections. Several prominent political families are requesting their respective party high commands to give another ticket for their successor to field in the coming elections. However, the parties are only offering one ticket per family, leading to intense competition.

For example, in the ruling party, Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy represents Maheshwaram Assembly and is seeking the ticket for son Karthik Reddy to contest for the Rajendranagar Assembly seat. Former minister and BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy’s family is also hoping for two tickets - one for Tandur and another one for Parigi for his wife, who is the present ZP chairperson of Rangareddy district.

‘My son if not me’

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav represents Sanathnagar, and sources say that his son is expecting the Khairatabad Assembly ticket. Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanta Rao is also trying to get the ticket for the Medak Assembly for his son Rohith. Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu is also showing interest in contesting from Achampet Assembly and is believed to have requested the party high command to allocate it to his son if he is not considered himself.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BRS MLC Kadiyam Srihari is expecting the Station Ghanpur Assembly ticket. If he doesn’t get it, he wants the party to allocate the ticket to his daughter Kavya. Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik’s husband is also requesting the party to give the Adilabad Lok Sabha ticket to him.

Cong faces similar problem

Many Congress leaders are also expecting at least two tickets for members of their families. Senior leader and former minister K Jana Reddy wants to contest from Nagarjunasagar Assembly and is also expecting another ticket for his son Raghuveer Reddy for the Miryalaguda Assembly. Mulugu MLA D Seethakka is also trying for the Pinapaka Assembly ticket for her son Surya, who is interested in contesting in the coming poll.

In BJP, former MP AP Jithender Reddy is interested in contesting for the Lok Sabha, but is requesting the party to give the Shadnagar Assembly ticket to his elder son. How the political parties manage to handle the situation without upsetting these veteran leaders and thus risking a rebellion is the hot topic in political circles these days. Each of the three main parties is expecting to come to power this time and all are keen to avoid any trouble before the elections.



HYDERABAD: An interesting discussion is taking place among all political parties in Telangana regarding the race of tickets among members of the same family for the upcoming Assembly elections. Several prominent political families are requesting their respective party high commands to give another ticket for their successor to field in the coming elections. However, the parties are only offering one ticket per family, leading to intense competition. For example, in the ruling party, Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy represents Maheshwaram Assembly and is seeking the ticket for son Karthik Reddy to contest for the Rajendranagar Assembly seat. Former minister and BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy’s family is also hoping for two tickets - one for Tandur and another one for Parigi for his wife, who is the present ZP chairperson of Rangareddy district. ‘My son if not me’ Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav represents Sanathnagar, and sources say that his son is expecting the Khairatabad Assembly ticket. Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanta Rao is also trying to get the ticket for the Medak Assembly for his son Rohith. Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu is also showing interest in contesting from Achampet Assembly and is believed to have requested the party high command to allocate it to his son if he is not considered himself. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Former Deputy Chief Minister and BRS MLC Kadiyam Srihari is expecting the Station Ghanpur Assembly ticket. If he doesn’t get it, he wants the party to allocate the ticket to his daughter Kavya. Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik’s husband is also requesting the party to give the Adilabad Lok Sabha ticket to him. Cong faces similar problem Many Congress leaders are also expecting at least two tickets for members of their families. Senior leader and former minister K Jana Reddy wants to contest from Nagarjunasagar Assembly and is also expecting another ticket for his son Raghuveer Reddy for the Miryalaguda Assembly. Mulugu MLA D Seethakka is also trying for the Pinapaka Assembly ticket for her son Surya, who is interested in contesting in the coming poll. In BJP, former MP AP Jithender Reddy is interested in contesting for the Lok Sabha, but is requesting the party to give the Shadnagar Assembly ticket to his elder son. How the political parties manage to handle the situation without upsetting these veteran leaders and thus risking a rebellion is the hot topic in political circles these days. Each of the three main parties is expecting to come to power this time and all are keen to avoid any trouble before the elections.