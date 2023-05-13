Govt school student bags gold medal at international event

ADILABAD: Model schools are not only excelling in education but also making a mark in sports, competing with corporate schools and achieving remarkable results, including winning gold medals in national and international tournaments.
One such success story is R Tanishik, an intermediate student of a Model school, who recently won a gold medal in the South Asian Soft Baseball Tournament held in Bhutan (under 17 category). Tanishik played a crucial role in the team, particularly in the final match against Bangladesh on the 10th of this month, where they emerged victorious and secured the gold medal. The school principal, Abdul Khaleel, proudly mentioned that Tanishik also received the accolade of the best catcher in the tournament.
Hailing from Thumpally village, Tanishik’s father, Rekala Tirupathi, works as an auto driver, while his mother, Sunitha, is a homemaker.
Tanishik’s passion for softball began during his time at school, and he actively participated in various tournaments at the State and national levels. His exceptional performance caught the attention of selectors, leading to his selection for the prestigious South Asian tournament, where he achieved the remarkable feat of winning the gold medal.