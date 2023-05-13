Govt school student bags gold medal at international event

One such success story is R Tanishik, an intermediate student of a Model school, who recently won a gold medal in the South Asian Soft Baseball Tournament held in Bhutan (under 17 category). Tanishik played a crucial role in the team, particularly in the final match against Bangladesh on the 10th of this month, where they emerged victorious and secured the gold medal. The school principal, Abdul Khaleel, proudly mentioned that Tanishik also received the accolade of the best catcher in the tournament.