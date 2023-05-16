Home States Telangana

ED grills Chikoti on his Thailand escapades

Praveen is already under ED’s radar for possible FEMA violations in taking people to casinos in Nepal and Indonesia.

Published: 16th May 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate has questioned casino operator Chikoti Praveen for possible FEMA violations in buying several luxury cars organising poker games in Thailand. The officials of the ED inquired with Chikoti Praveen who was detained in Pattaya Thailand a few days back along with Madhav Reddy, DCCB Medak Chairman Ch Devender Reddy, and a few others about the poker game. They wanted to know how Praveen and others organise the game, and how much money is spent there in Thailand.

Praveen is already under ED’s radar for possible FEMA violations in taking people to casinos in Nepal and Indonesia. The agency questioned him for seven hours, focusing mostly on financial transactions related to their Thailand poker game. The investigation agency had asked him to submit the details of the source of money spent in Thailand.

The ED suspects that Chikoti Praveen and other persons had laundered money by organising poker games in Thailand. The sources stated that the agency had investigated two persons Naseer and Moshin who reportedly brought cars for use by Chikoti Praveen without paying tax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikoti Praveen FEMA violations
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp