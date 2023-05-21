Home States Telangana

Hyderabad poised to become hub for oil & gas giant’s global operations

French-American energy company TechnipFMC to invest $150 million in Hyderabad centre

Published: 21st May 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 10:33 AM

K T Rama Rao

Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is poised to become the key hub for a French-American oil and gas giant’s global operations. The city will soon host a software global delivery centre and precision engineering manufacturing facility of TechnipFMC, a leader in the traditional and renewable energy industry. The proposed investment will generate 3,500 jobs.

After a meeting with Minister for IT and Industries, K T Rama Rao in Houston, TechnipFMC, the French-American energy company, decided Hyderabad as the chosen destination for their cutting-edge software global delivery and capability centre employing 3,500 people.

In addition, TechnipFMC has chosen Hyderabad as the site for their manufacturing facility with international standards, specializing in the realm of precision engineering and creating 1,000 jobs in the next 5 years. TechnipFMC will be investing over US $150 million (Rs 1,250 crore), with an export value of US $650 million (Rs 5,400 crore) towards the Hyderabad facilities in the initial phase. This decision unequivocally demonstrates TechnipFMC’s unwavering commitment to Hyderabad.

The TechnipFMC will set up an IT and Engineering delivery centre in about 2.5 lakh sft and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for precision engineering in Hyderabad, covering an expansive space of 1,50,000 square feet.This facility will create employment opportunities primarily in the areas of specialized engineering talent and also create plenty of indirect employment in addition to the 3,500 direct jobs.

The facility’s phased approach in contributing the export value worth US $650 million will further strengthen Telangana’s position as a global manufacturing hub. The meeting took place between the Minister and the leadership team of TechnipFMC, including Anders Dahl, Senior Vice President of One Engineering at TechnipFMC, Housila Tiwari, Managing Director and Country Head for TechnipFMC in India, and other senior executives took place yesterday at the TechnipFMC campus in Houston.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in the partnership between TechnipFMC and the Government of Telangana. TechnipFMC is recognized globally for its expertise in energy projects, technologies, systems, and services.

India Matters

