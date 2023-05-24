Telangana attracts more investments from US-based firms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, known for its thriving technology industry, has attracted significant investments from prominent US-based firms, further solidifying its position as a premier investment destination. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, Aurum Equity Partners, and several others have recently expressed their interest in establishing a presence in Hyderabad.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, a leading technology services company, has announced plans to expand its existing delivery centre in Hyderabad. The company aims to create new employment opportunities and internships, leveraging its diverse engineering capabilities, and significantly enhancing its presence in India.

Aurum Equity Partners, an investor in digital infrastructure real estate data centre assets, has established a global private equity fund worth $250 million, with a $50 million allocation specifically for Hyderabad. These funds will be utilised for the development of cutting-edge data centres, boosting the region’s technological infrastructure. Additionally, Aurum Venture Partners has committed $5 million to support deep tech startups in Telangana. Earlier this year, Aurum Venture Partners successfully closed a $50 million fund, emphasising its confidence in the state’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

These announcements were made during an event held at the prestigious Gadar Memorial Hall in San Francisco, organised by the Indian Consulate in collaboration with Aurum. The event aimed to highlight the investment potential of Telangana, showcasing why it is an attractive destination for global companies.

Sustainable mobility

In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, the India Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Research Centre at the Institute of Transportation Studies, University of California, Davis, has signed an MoU with the State government. The MoU aims to support the State government’s vision of providing cost-effective and environmentally sustainable mobility options to its citizens, with the ultimate goal of driving economic growth.

Preferred destination

Under this partnership, a comprehensive ZEV plan will be developed to facilitate clean road transport transitions in Telangana, positioning the State as a preferred destination for national and global vehicle manufacturers. The MoU will foster collaborative activities, including policy research and design, knowledge-sharing platforms for policymakers and industry, showcasing best practices in ZEV adoption to the international community, and building institutional capacities to support ZEV transitions.

Meanwhile, the success of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has garnered international recognition. At the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress 2023, hosted by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in Henderson, Nevada, USA, IT Minister KT Rama Rao delivered the keynote address and engaged with the top brass of ASCE, who praised the transformative impact of the Kaleshwaram project.

Shirley Clark, president-elect of the American Society of Civil Engineers - Environmental and Water Resources Institute, described the project as “mind-blowing” and “amazing.” As a hydraulic engineer, Clark expressed astonishment at the project’s ability to lift water 500 metres, emphasising its positive impact on the quality of life of the residents of Telangana.

