Kaleshwaram project piers falling one by one: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that pillars of the Kaleshwaram project are caving in, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the hunger of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been quenched despite eating up Rs 1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project and the Dharani portal.

He said that the chief minister has failed to construct a project with quality even after embezzling Rs 1 lakh crore, and demanded that he inspect the Kaleshwaram project.

“KCR looted Rs 1 crore, pushed the state into debt, and couldn’t complete a project properly. People are bidding farewell to KCR, it’s inevitable. We need to examine the financial records of the Kaleshwaram project and the Dharani portal, and we will do so very soon,” he said.

Rahul launched a scathing attack on the BRS and the BJP. He undertook a padayatra and bus yatra, and attended street corner meetings and public gatherings, apart from consoling the family members of Kummari Tirupathamma, whose farmer-husband recently died by suicide, in Jillela village of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. He also visited also Tirupathamma’s agricultural field as a mark of respect.

Taking his allegations a step further, Rahul displayed a dummy ATM to symbolise his claim that the Kaleshwaram project serves as a cash cow for KCR and his family members during a street corner meeting in Shadnagar.

Subsequently, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rahul pledged to create a ‘Bangaru’ Telangana, where no one is compelled to resort to suicide. He vowed to implement the six guarantees put forth by Congress for the upcoming elections and promised to initiate a caste census to ensure fair representation for the OBCs, who make up over 50% of the population, after coming to power.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds during the streetcorner meetings, Rahul stated that, upon Congress’ return to power in the state, elderly women will receive Rs 4,000 in their bank accounts, gas cylinders will be available at Rs 500, and free transportation for women will be provided across the state. “I stand on top of this bus to promise that women like Rameshwaramma won’t have to pay a single rupee for bus travel,” he said.

Alleging that the highest levels of corruption are associated with the Kaleshwaram project and Dharani portal, he stated that Congress is committed to depositing the people’s money into their bank accounts. He accused the KCR’s family of retaining key portfolios like revenue, land, sand (mining), and excise to “loot” the state’s resources. Stating that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT), or the CBI are not investigating the chief minister or any BRS leader, he said there are no cases against KCR because of an alliance between the BJP and the pink party.

Ridiculing the BJP, Rahul said that BJP bigwigs used to tour Telangana, but the Congress had deflated the air in their four tyres. He ridiculed the BJP’s promise to make an OBC the chief minister. With a 2% cent vote share, the BJP cannot decide the CM, he said mockingly.“In the next visit, PM Modi will promise to make an OBC the President of America. They neither win in TS nor America,” he said. Rahul added that while the BJP is spreading hatred, he wants to open “mohabbat ki dukaanein” (shops of love).

To visit Medigadda barrage today

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Medigadda barrage on Thursday. The Bhupalpally district administration permitted him to land his chopper at Medigadda barrage in Ambatpally village in Mahadevpur mandal. Earlier, at a public meeting in Wanaparthy, Rahul alleged that the piers of KLIS were falling one after the other and demanded that KCR conduct a spot review

