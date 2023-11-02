Telangana HC hears pleas on allotment of AIS officers

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, heard a batch of writ petitions filed by the Department of Personnel and Training, Union of India, challenging the allocation of 14 All India Service Officers (IAS & IPS) to Telangana. These officers were originally allotted to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the State.

Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma, representing the Union of India, informed the bench that in 2016, 14 AIS officers contested their allocation to Andhra Pradesh before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad. The CAT, in turn, passed orders reassigning them to Telangana, where they have been working since.

Sharma also apprised the court of a recent development on January 10, 2023, when a division bench of this court allowed a writ petition filed by DOPT seeking the suspension of the CAT order. This order pertained to the allocation of Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana in 2016, a decision which the court subsequently quashed.

Sharma argued that this judgment suspending the CAT Hyderabad order regarding Somesh Kumar is applicable to the seven other writ petitions filed by the DOPT.The bench then adjourned the case to November 15 while directing counsels for all the petitioners to file a brief synopsis before the next date of hearing.

