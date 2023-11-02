Home States Telangana

Telangana HC hears pleas on allotment of AIS officers

This order pertained to the allocation of Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana in 2016, a decision which the court subsequently quashed.

Published: 02nd November 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Reoresentational image of Telangana High Court

Representational Image. Telangana High Court.

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, heard a batch of writ petitions filed by the Department of Personnel and Training, Union of India, challenging the allocation of 14 All India Service Officers (IAS & IPS) to Telangana. These officers were originally allotted to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the State.

Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma, representing the Union of India, informed the bench that in 2016, 14 AIS officers contested their allocation to Andhra Pradesh before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Hyderabad. The CAT, in turn, passed orders reassigning them to Telangana, where they have been working since.

Sharma also apprised the court of a recent development on January 10, 2023, when a division bench of this court allowed a writ petition filed by DOPT seeking the suspension of the CAT order. This order pertained to the allocation of Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana in 2016, a decision which the court subsequently quashed.

Sharma argued that this judgment suspending the CAT Hyderabad order regarding Somesh Kumar is applicable to the seven other writ petitions filed by the DOPT.The bench then adjourned the case to November 15 while directing counsels for all the petitioners to file a brief synopsis before the next date of hearing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court writ petitions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp