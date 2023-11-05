Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister's police escort in charge 'shoots himself' dead

Based on preliminary information it is suspected that financial issues might be the reason for him to resort to the extreme step.

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 59-year-old policeman working as an escort in charge for Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon here on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Fazal Ali, a Sub-Inspector in Armed Reserve, allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at around 7 am near a hotel under Jubilee Hills Police Station limits, they said.

Based on preliminary information it is suspected that financial issues might be the reason for him to resort to the extreme step, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D Joel Davis, who visited the spot said.

The Minister also visited the spot.

Further investigations were on, police said.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

