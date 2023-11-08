‘Modi ki guarantee: The corrupt will face the music’

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that BRS leaders, without naming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, are also linked to the Delhi liquor scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “guaranteed” that no one linked to corruption would be spared, and the “looted” money would be retrieved.

“BRS leaders have abused the investigation agencies for probing their corruption. I want to tell the people on top of my voice that there will be an investigation into corruption. Those who have looted the people have to repay the people. My brothers and sisters of Telangana, this is Modi’s guarantee,” he said, addressing the BC Atma Gourava Sabha at the LB Stadium here. The public meeting reiterated the BJP’s promise of a “BC CM” if voted to power in the state.

Modi recalled that it was from the same stadium that he addressed a public meeting as part of his 2014 General Elections campaign.

“After the unambiguous victory, the BJP made a BC the prime minister. Today, I can firmly say that the BJP will ensure Telangana gets its first BC chief minister after the elections,” he said.

Accusing the KCR government of being anti-BC, SC and ST in its nine-year rule, Modi said that the BRS government needs to be rooted out, and the people of Telangana have made up their mind to “throw it out” on November 30 (polling day).

“The Telangana movement, in which BC, SC and STs played a crucial role, was propelled on the premise of Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment). What is the share of these communities in the government? This was the biggest betrayal of BCs,” he alleged.

“Dynasts would never elevate a BC to the chief minister’s post. The BJP will give top priority to BCs. It has made 27 BCs Union ministers and 85 BCs are MPs. It is the BJP that nominated GMC Balayogi for the Speaker’s post,” Modi stated. Alleging that BRS was the C-team of the Congress, the prime minister said that neither the agenda of the Congress nor of the BRS takes into account the aspirations of BCs.

BRS, Cong two sides of same coin: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three elements — dynasty, corruption and appeasement — are common in both the Congress and the BRS. Modi also alleged that only the needs of the leaders of these two parties, and their relatives, are fulfilled. He also alleged that Congress developed a dynastic and corrupt model which the BRS had adopted.

“These parties are two sides of the same coin,” the prime minister alleged. “Both are after developing their own children; they are not bothered about your children,” he said.

Sharply criticising the BRS government, he said that it showed the people a dream of 2BHK houses which disappeared in the air.

“The track record of BRS in giving housing for the poor is on one side. On the other side is the service-oriented BJP government which has constructed four crore houses for the poor, including two lakh houses in Telangana,” Modi claimed.

Stating that TSPSC paper leak was a recurring phenomenon, he said, “Gadbad (disorder) is the identity of this government.” Terming the BRS government “arrogant”, he asked the attendees whether it should be dethroned. The stadium reverberated in agreement.

