First in South India, AIG hospitals sets up biobank to store human tissue samples

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals has established a state-of-the-art Bio Bank, a pioneering facility dedicated to the preservation and analysis of human tissue samples for diverse research purposes. The bank can keep more than three lakh BioSamples for more than 15 years, helping in genomic research. Inaugurated by eminent american biologist, Dr. Leroy Hood, the bioBank has become the first such initiative in South India.

The BioBank has a total of fifteen “- 80 Degree” freezers, five “-20 Degree” freezers, and three “-160 Degree” liquid nitrogen tanks with a cumulative capacity of storing more than three lakh BioSamples. The main aim of the bank is to foster collaboration among researchers, institutions, and industry partners, providing a collaborative platform to accelerate discoveries and innovations in the field of preventive medicine.

“The BioBank will serve as a vital resource for researchers, clinicians, and scientists, providing them with access to a vast repository of high-quality human tissue samples among other important biosamples”, said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, AIG hospitals chairman.

With this BioBank the hospital will be able to analyse thousands of BioSamples representing a wide range of patients for the next 5 to 10 years. “Combining the same with the latest AI systems we should be in a position to predict chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart failure way before they start to show symptoms.” added Dr Reddy.

