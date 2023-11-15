Home States Telangana

First in South India, AIG hospitals sets up biobank to store human tissue samples

With this BioBank the hospital will be able to analyse thousands of BioSamples representing a wide range of patients for the next 5 to 10 years.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

AIG Hospitals has established a state-of-the-art Bio Bank

AIG Hospitals has established a state-of-the-art Bio Bank...

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals has established a state-of-the-art Bio Bank, a pioneering facility dedicated to the preservation and analysis of human tissue samples for diverse research purposes. The bank can keep more than three lakh BioSamples for more than 15 years, helping in genomic research. Inaugurated by eminent american biologist, Dr. Leroy Hood, the bioBank has become the first such initiative in South India.

The BioBank has a total of fifteen “- 80 Degree” freezers, five “-20 Degree” freezers, and three “-160 Degree” liquid nitrogen tanks with a cumulative capacity of storing more than three lakh BioSamples. The main aim of the bank is to foster collaboration among researchers, institutions, and industry partners, providing a collaborative platform to accelerate discoveries and innovations in the field of preventive medicine.

“The BioBank will serve as a vital resource for researchers, clinicians, and scientists, providing them with access to a vast repository of high-quality human tissue samples among other important biosamples”, said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, AIG hospitals chairman.

With this BioBank the hospital will be able to analyse thousands of BioSamples representing a wide range of patients for the next 5 to 10 years. “Combining the same with the latest AI systems we should be in a position to predict chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart failure way before they start to show symptoms.” added Dr Reddy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIG Hospitals Bio Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp