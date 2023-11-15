KCR eyeing Kamareddy farmers’ lands: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has come to Kamareddy to snatch away the lands of farmers just like Maricha assumed the form of a golden deer to abduct Sita, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday claimed that he has come to hunt the “wild animal” that would cause damage to agricultural fields in the Assembly segment.

“There are no lands left in Gajwel for KCR and his relatives to encroach. That is why he has shifted his focus to Kamareddy to snatch the lush green fields here. Just like a demon assuming the form of a golden deer to abduct Sita, KCR has come here in disguise to snatch away your lands,” Revanth alleged at Isaipet village in Kamareddy.

Revanth has challenged KCR for the Kamareddy seat in the elections.Revanth addressed five corner meetings in the segment and public meetings in Station Ghanpur and Wardhannapet constituencies.

Addressing a street corner meeting, Revanth alleged that KCR has designed a “master plan” to seize farmers’ lands in Kamareddy. He also levelled similar allegations in Wardhannapet earlier in the day.

In Wardhannapet, Revanth alleged that the BRS government has kept a GO on the Kamareddy master plan in abeyance and would issue it if it voted to power again.Stating that 10 golden years of the youth have been wasted, Revanth said that youth who were in their early 20s when the State was formed were now in their 30s without job opportunities.

“Papala (sinned) Bhairava KCR has exceeded 100 sins. Just like Shishupala’s head was severed by Sudharshana Chakra after his 100 sins, the head of BRS government should be severed in the elections,” Revanth said at Station Ghanpur.Explaining the six guarantees, he said: “The idea behind the Mahalaxmi scheme is that women should not struggle to get their basic necessities.”

