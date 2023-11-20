Congress, BRS will provide corrupt govts: BJP national president

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BRS, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that Telangana is experiencing ‘KCR Grahan’, and it needs to get rid of it on November 30, the polling day. Nadda also accused the KCR government of transforming the Dharani portal into what he termed a “Harani portal” — an alleged tool for looting.

Speaking at a roadshow in Malkajgiri, Nadda asserted, “The BRS government is characterised by corruption, appeasement, dynastic rule and exploitation of the poor. It has forfeited its right to remain in power, and the public needs to recognise that. The extent of corruption under the KCR government, whether it be land grabbing, a 30% cut in Dalit Bandhu, or the conversion of the Dharani portal to the ‘Harani’ portal for the exploitation of poor landowners, knows no bounds.”

‘Ending family rule’

Earlier in the day, Nadda addressed public gatherings in Narayanpet and Chevella segments. During these meetings, he called upon the electorate to cast their votes for the BJP, emphasising the need to end what he referred to as “family rule” in Telangana and send the BRS packing. He asserted that only the BJP is capable of standing up to the family-dominated political entities in the country, promising comprehensive development if the saffron party candidates were elected to the Assembly.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is preoccupied with increasing his family’s wealth at the expense of Telangana’s development. We must resist the family rule evident in various states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Both the Congress and BRS are bound to provide corrupt governance,” the BJP chief declared.

Terming the BRS the “Bhrashtachar Rakshasula Samithi”, Nadda accused the chief minister of deceiving all sections of society, highlighting destruction under the guise of development. Saying that a BJP-led government would ensure happiness across all sections, he alleged that KCR had favoured only one section of society.

“BJP-ruled states have witnessed comprehensive development with double-engine governments benefiting all sections of society. Telangana is the only state where VAT has not been reduced on petrol and diesel, a situation that we pledge to rectify if voted into power. Additionally, we promise free travel to Ayodhya and Varanasi,” Nadda stated. He also criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil promises in neighbouring Karnataka, where it assumed power about six months ago.

Shah’s public meet in Hyderabad, Jangaon today

With Telangana heading to polls in 10 days, the BJP has announced the tentative schedule of star campaigners in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in a public meeting along with a road show in Hyderabad on November 24 and 25.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in public meetings in Jangaon and Korutla on Monday. A road show is also scheduled in Uppal later in the day. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to be in Telangana on November 24, 25 and 26, Union Minister Smriti Irani is expected to participate in public meetings in Huzurabad and Maheshwaram on November 25 and 26, respectively.

Gadkari’s event today

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to tour Yellareddy and Kollapur on Monday. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will participate in two meetings on November 21. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to participate in a roadshow in Musheerabad on Monday. As part of the Telangana tour, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma will participate in road shows and public meetings.

