Telangana has a farmhouse sarkar, not praja sarkar: Priyank Kharge

“BRS leaders, instead of highlighting their achievements, made accusations against guarantees of the Congress in Karnataka,” he added. 

Published: 22nd November 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that Telangana doesn’t have a “Praja Sarkar (people’s government) but a Farmhouse Sarkar”, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said the Congress had made 165 promises in 2016, and fulfilled 158, and sought to know how many promises the BRS government fulfilled in the last 10 years. 

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Kharge said that it is evident that the BRS is going to lose this election as they failed to apprise people of the works carried out under its administration. “BRS leaders, instead of highlighting their achievements, made accusations against guarantees of the Congress in Karnataka,” he added. 

“It is clear that the BRS is scared. The party is scared by the implementation of five guarantees in Karnataka by the Congress, which helps the poor and downtrodden classes,” the Congress leader said.  Responding to newspaper advertisements over issues in Karnataka, Kharge suggested the BRS focus on Telangana instead of the neighbouring state.

