Metro rail in old city if BJP wins, claims Himanta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lashed out at the BRS and the Congress for appeasing minorities in poll-bound Telangana. Addressing a public meeting in Charminar, he said that no one asks about the needs of the Hindu community.

Biswa Sarma said that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar and further assured bringing the Metro rail project to the Old City.

Highlighting the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leaks and unemployment, he said that all vacant positions will be filled within a year, if the BJP is voted to power.

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorist attacks have become a thing of the past.

The BJP leader said the party will work hard for justice for the backward classes and reiterated that religion-based reservation is “unconstitutional”.

Commenting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, he asked whether Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi will say anything against Hamas. “Do people who are supporting Hamas have the courage to go and fight?” he asked.

