Home States Telangana

Metro rail in old city if BJP wins, claims Himanta

Biswa Sarma also said that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma (C) during the Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa sabha (public meeting) at Charminar Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lashed out at the BRS and the Congress for appeasing minorities in poll-bound Telangana. Addressing a public meeting in Charminar, he said that no one asks about the needs of the Hindu community.

Biswa Sarma said that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar and further assured bringing the Metro rail project to the Old City.

Highlighting the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leaks and unemployment, he said that all vacant positions will be filled within a year, if the BJP is voted to power.

He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorist attacks have become a thing of the past.

The BJP leader said the party will work hard for justice for the backward classes and reiterated that religion-based reservation is “unconstitutional”.

Commenting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, he asked whether Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi will say anything against Hamas. “Do people who are supporting Hamas have the courage to go and fight?” he asked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Elections Telangana Himanta Biswa Sarma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp