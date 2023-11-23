Rs 1.2 cr hidden behind car door panel seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nacharam police on Wednesday seized Rs 1.2 crore from a car during checking conducted as part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.

Sunil Reddy of Nagole and a car mechanic, Sharath, were going in the car to Bhongir when Nacharam Circle inspector Prabhakar Reddy and SIs Gangadhar Reddy and Sarngapani stopped the duo. Sunil Reddy, who developed cold feet on seeing the police, confessed that he had a concealed bundle of cash behind the panel of one of the car doors.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Nacharam police on Wednesday seized Rs 1.2 crore from a car during checking conducted as part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. Sunil Reddy of Nagole and a car mechanic, Sharath, were going in the car to Bhongir when Nacharam Circle inspector Prabhakar Reddy and SIs Gangadhar Reddy and Sarngapani stopped the duo. Sunil Reddy, who developed cold feet on seeing the police, confessed that he had a concealed bundle of cash behind the panel of one of the car doors. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });