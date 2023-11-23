Home States Telangana

Rs 1.2 cr hidden behind car door panel seized

Sunil Reddy, who developed cold feet on seeing the police, confessed that he had a concealed bundled of cash behind the panel of one of the car doors.

Published: 23rd November 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nacharam police on Wednesday seized Rs 1.2 crore from a car during checking conducted as part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.

Sunil Reddy of Nagole and a car mechanic, Sharath, were going in the car to Bhongir when Nacharam Circle inspector Prabhakar Reddy and SIs Gangadhar Reddy and Sarngapani stopped the duo. Sunil Reddy, who developed cold feet on seeing the police, confessed that he had a concealed bundle of cash behind the panel of one of the car doors.

