Bigwigs from BJP, Congress to descend on Telangana after relief from campaigning in other states

HYDERABAD: As the election campaign has ended in four out of the five poll-bound states, the political heat has risen in Telangana, which is likely to witness a popular personality in some or other corner across the state over the next week.

Prominent leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, are set to unleash a high-decibel campaign in the state, creating a palpable buzz that is expected to reverberate across the region until the campaign’s culmination on November 28.

PM Modi is scheduled to lead the BJP campaign in Telangana from November 25 to 27, with Home Minister Amit Shah commencing his state visit a day prior.

Joining the fray are BJP state president JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Smriti Irani, all actively engaging in canvassing efforts. The alliance partner, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, is also expected to bolster their campaign.

Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, are set to counter the BJP’s campaign with their own series of rallies and public addresses in various constituencies.

This political showdown comes on the heels of the conclusion of polls in three states, with the curtains drawn on the Rajasthan campaign on Thursday.

Both major political parties have shifted their focus to Telangana, where election teams are already on the ground, meticulously managing and monitoring their booth-level strategies.

As the countdown to the polls begins, Telangana braces itself for a week of heightened political activity, with charismatic leaders crisscrossing the state in a bid to sway the electorate.

