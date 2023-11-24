BJP manifesto will fulfil dreams of Telangana, promises Goyal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the media here on Thursday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed his confidence that the BJP will come to power in Telangana. He said that the party will ensure that the manifesto released by it will fulfil all the aspirations of the people of the state.

The Union Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was confined to work from home and people have decided to confine him to his home. He criticised the BRS government for not fulfilling its promises of ‘neelu, nidhulu, niyamakalu (water, funds, jobs)’.

“People were cheated and they are going to answer them with their vote,” said Goyal.

He reiterated the party’s promise of a chief minister from the backward classes and said that the party would put an end to religion-based reservations. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has and will serve Telangana without any prejudice.

Stating that India has become the fastest-growing economy under the NDA government, Goyal said that national highways in Telangana have doubled, the railway budget has increased by 16 times, proposals for economic corridor and industrial corridor have been made and cargo terminals are soon going to come up in Telangana. Mega textile parks, a super thermal power project, and an LPG pipeline between Hassan to Cherlapally are in progress, he added.

“We are building a new India and everyone is included in that,” said Piyush Goyal and added that the saffron party will emerge victorious in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

