IIT-H, CDM sign deal to support startups

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ITIC Incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Friday signed an MoU with the College of Defence Management (CDM), Hyderabad to lend support to defence-oriented start-ups. As a part of this collaboration, ITIC Incubator, under the banner of iDEX-DIO and in partnership with CDM, has launched Cohort 2 of the Acclimatisation Boot Camp for Defence (ABCD).

The ABCD programme is aimed at facilitating the transformation of civilian tech startups into defence-oriented applications and helping them discover defence applications, and assisting in securing funding for defence projects. During the four-month programme, startups will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with knowledge partners, including active and retired armed forces personnel.

These partners will help startups identify how their technology can be applied to address critical defence challenges. Once their problem statements are defined collaboratively, iTIC Incubator will guide startups in upgrading their prototypes- With the programme scheduled in December, the application deadline is set for November 30, 2023.

Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT-H, said, “The ABCD not only propels civilian tech startups into the defence domain but also fosters a symbiotic relationship between startups and the armed forces, fortifying our collective pursuit of pioneering solutions for defence challenges.”

Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM - Commandant of CDM, said, “This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering the development and creativity of defence startups in India. Through our partnership with IIT-Hyderabad, our goal is to leverage the capabilities of startups and spearhead revolutionary advancements in defence technology.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: ITIC Incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Friday signed an MoU with the College of Defence Management (CDM), Hyderabad to lend support to defence-oriented start-ups. As a part of this collaboration, ITIC Incubator, under the banner of iDEX-DIO and in partnership with CDM, has launched Cohort 2 of the Acclimatisation Boot Camp for Defence (ABCD). The ABCD programme is aimed at facilitating the transformation of civilian tech startups into defence-oriented applications and helping them discover defence applications, and assisting in securing funding for defence projects. During the four-month programme, startups will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with knowledge partners, including active and retired armed forces personnel. These partners will help startups identify how their technology can be applied to address critical defence challenges. Once their problem statements are defined collaboratively, iTIC Incubator will guide startups in upgrading their prototypes- With the programme scheduled in December, the application deadline is set for November 30, 2023.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT-H, said, “The ABCD not only propels civilian tech startups into the defence domain but also fosters a symbiotic relationship between startups and the armed forces, fortifying our collective pursuit of pioneering solutions for defence challenges.” Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM - Commandant of CDM, said, “This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering the development and creativity of defence startups in India. Through our partnership with IIT-Hyderabad, our goal is to leverage the capabilities of startups and spearhead revolutionary advancements in defence technology.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp