TS polls: Implementing Congress manifesto isn’t difficult, asserts Manthani candidate Sridhar Babu

In an interview with TNIE’s Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, the TPCC manifesto committee chairman says the Congress will form the next government and implement all the promises made in the manifesto.

Published: 27th November 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

MLA D Sridhar Babu campaigning in Besthapally | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

Manthani is a key constituency as it had witnessed former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao being elected to the state legislature four times from the segment. Son of former speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao, four-time MLA D Sridhar Babu, is contesting again from Manthani. In an interview with TNIE’s Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, the TPCC manifesto committee chairman says the Congress will form the next government and implement all the promises made in the manifesto. Excerpts:

How will the Congress fulfil the promises even while accusing the BRS of pushing the State into a morass of debt?
I am a four-time MLA and I have served as a minister and a whip. The party gave me a major responsibility to draft the manifesto. I am very confident of the Congress implementing each and every promise using our experience of governance in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. By controlling  corruption, generating additional revenue and curbing unnecessary expenditure, we can implement the promises. The allegations of the BRS leaders are baseless. 

KCR is considered an accomplished political strategist. How is the Congress planning to defeat him?
Yes, no doubt. But the people have made up their mind to defeat the man who has enjoyed power for 10 years and is steeped in  corruption. The people believe the Congress manifesto and they are welcoming it. The Congress is going to form the government by winning 75 seats.

D Sridhar Babu Manthani Telangana Assembly elections

