Opposition’s call for change in govt just an act of desperation, says KT Rama Rao

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday promised that if elected for the third term, his primary goal would be to provide double-bedroom houses to every individual without a home across the state. Citing the BRS’ commitment to implement development and welfare, he expressed curiosity about the calls for a change in government, alleging that opposition leaders are disseminating false propaganda without a clear purpose.

During a roadshow on the final day of the election campaign in Sircilla, Rama Rao assured the public that the distribution of new ration cards would commence in January and February next year. Reflecting on the existing government’s efforts, he pointed out various schemes and outlined proposed initiatives aimed at benefitting the populace. Additionally, he said he would be stationed in Sircilla for two days every week so that the locals could meet him directly.

Promising to address water-related issues, he said that underground drainage systems would be built to mitigate rainwater and waterlogging problems in areas like Shanthi Nagar. Rama Rao also acknowledged the aspirations of the residents of seven merged villages seeking to be made into a gram panchayat, promising to respect their wishes without coercion. Emphasising the need to elevate literacy rates to surpass Kerala, the minister called for a concentrated effort on literacy programmes in the days ahead.

Turning his attention to economic matters, he encouraged the improvement of textile production, drawing parallels with Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. Responding to requests from textile park unit holders for subsidies, he said that measures would be taken to support them.

In a subsequent press meet, the BRS working president acknowledged mistakes, promising rectification while declaring that the strength of the BRS lies in the people of Telangana. He urged voters to choose the BRS over Delhi-based alternatives, expressing confidence that KCR’s would achieve big things, first in Maharashtra and then in Delhi.

