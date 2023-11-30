Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: All arrangements in place for polling today

3.26 crore voters to decide the fate of 2,290 candidates; mock polling to take place at 5.30 am; webcasting to be done in 27,094 booths

Published: 30th November 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

The women-managed polling station at St Francis College For Women at Begumpet, Hyderabad, has been decked up for the elections on Thursday

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All necessary arrangements are in place for the Assembly elections on Thursday. Polling will be held for 119 constituencies from 7 am to 5 pm. As many as 3.26 crore voters will decide the future of 2,290 candidates. Polling paraphernalia has been dispatched to the respective polling stations from the Distribution and Reception Centres (DRC). Counting of votes will take place at 49 DRCs across the state on December 3.

Before the actual polling begins, a mock voting will be conducted by officials in the respective polling stations at around 5.30 am to check if the EVMs are functioning. Of the total 2,290 candidates, 2,068 are men, 221 are women and one is a trans person. A total of 35,655 polling stations have been set up while another 299 auxiliary polling stations have been added. 

Critical polling stations
As many as 12,000 polling stations — mostly in Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Warangal and others — have been identified as critical based on the past incidents. The ECI has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at these stations. To keep a close watch on voting, webcasting will be done in 27,094 polling booths. In 757 polling stations, webcasting will be done outside the polling stations.  There will be a total of 49 counting centres across the state (one in 31 districts, four in Rangareddy and 14 in Hyderabad district).

Helpline 
Citizens from any part of the State can call voter helpline number 1950 for any query or complaint on election-related issues. 

As against the earlier proposed one women-managed polling station and one model polling station in each constituency, there will be over 600 women polling stations and an equal number of model polling stations.

Proof of identity 
Voters must present either their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) for voting purpose or Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank passbook with photograph, health insurance smart card, driving licence, PAN card, smart card, passport, pension document with photo, service identity card, official identity card or Unique Disability ID (UID).

Search for polling booth 
Visit the official website of the “National Voters’ Services Portal”. Fill in details such as name, father’s name, age, gender, state, district and Assembly constituency. The search for polling stations for the Telangana elections concludes as details displayed on the screen after clicking the ‘Search’ button. These details include not only the polling station address but also the part serial number.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp