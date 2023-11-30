Telangana assembly polls: All arrangements in place for polling today

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: All necessary arrangements are in place for the Assembly elections on Thursday. Polling will be held for 119 constituencies from 7 am to 5 pm. As many as 3.26 crore voters will decide the future of 2,290 candidates. Polling paraphernalia has been dispatched to the respective polling stations from the Distribution and Reception Centres (DRC). Counting of votes will take place at 49 DRCs across the state on December 3.

Before the actual polling begins, a mock voting will be conducted by officials in the respective polling stations at around 5.30 am to check if the EVMs are functioning. Of the total 2,290 candidates, 2,068 are men, 221 are women and one is a trans person. A total of 35,655 polling stations have been set up while another 299 auxiliary polling stations have been added.

Critical polling stations

As many as 12,000 polling stations — mostly in Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad, Medak, Nalgonda, Warangal and others — have been identified as critical based on the past incidents. The ECI has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at these stations. To keep a close watch on voting, webcasting will be done in 27,094 polling booths. In 757 polling stations, webcasting will be done outside the polling stations. There will be a total of 49 counting centres across the state (one in 31 districts, four in Rangareddy and 14 in Hyderabad district).

Helpline

Citizens from any part of the State can call voter helpline number 1950 for any query or complaint on election-related issues.

As against the earlier proposed one women-managed polling station and one model polling station in each constituency, there will be over 600 women polling stations and an equal number of model polling stations.

Proof of identity

Voters must present either their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) for voting purpose or Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank passbook with photograph, health insurance smart card, driving licence, PAN card, smart card, passport, pension document with photo, service identity card, official identity card or Unique Disability ID (UID).

Search for polling booth

Visit the official website of the “National Voters’ Services Portal”. Fill in details such as name, father’s name, age, gender, state, district and Assembly constituency. The search for polling stations for the Telangana elections concludes as details displayed on the screen after clicking the ‘Search’ button. These details include not only the polling station address but also the part serial number.

