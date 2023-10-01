Home States Telangana

Telangana: Bharosa centre opened in Siddipet

Speaking to TNIE, the DGP said the government will set up 14 more Bharosa centres in the State.

Telangana Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated a Bharosa centre in Siddipet to help women in distress. With this, the total number of Bharosa centres has reached 12 across the State. DGP Anjani Kumar, Additional DGP of Women Safety Wing Shika Goel and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. 

The Bharosa centre built in 6,500 sqft area at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore has separate rooms for reception, video conference, coordinator and counsellors. It also has a legal support office, children’s room, medical room, etc.  

Speaking after the inauguration, Harish Rao asserted, “Special arrangements will be made in Siddipet to provide prompt services through the Bharosa centre for the protection of women at all times. The State government is making all efforts for the protection of women.”

Anjani Kumar said, “The Bharosa centre and SHE Teams in the district will now provide women a sense of protection. The establishment of these facilities is helping in ensuring justice for women being affected by domestic violence and other issues.”

Speaking to TNIE, the DGP said the government will set up 14 more Bharosa centres in the State. The Bharosa centre which was set in Siddhipet on a temporary basis in Marsh 2022 registered 153 POCSO cases, 37 rape cases and eight other cases and provided relief to 198 victims.

As of now, the State government has provided financial assistance of Rs 65,45,000 to 185 women affected by various circumstances since 2015.  

