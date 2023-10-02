Home States Telangana

People ready to teach KCR a befitting lesson: Bhatti

“The BRS is the most corrupt party in the country. People are watching all the misdeeds of the ruling party leaders,” he said.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Reiterating that the Congress will implement its six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the people are waiting to teach BRS and its leaders a befitting lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to media here, he said: “The people of Telangana are very intelligent. They know who would do what and what is good for them. They are eagerly waiting for the Congress to teach a fitting lesson to BRS and Kalvakuntla family.”

“The BRS is the most corrupt party in the country. People are watching all the misdeeds of the ruling party leaders,” he said. “The guarantee and warranty of the BRS have expired,” he added. Stating that the Congress was the party that brought land reforms and nationalised the banks, he said: “The Congress is a democratic party. Our party makes decisions based on the outcome of discussions and deliberations, which are conducted in a democratic way.”

“A conspiracy is being hatched to project the Congress as an unpopular party. But these ticks won’t work for long because people know what is right and what is wrong,” he said.

