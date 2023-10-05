1,000-bed hospital to open today in Siddipet

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The people of Siddipet and the nearby districts will now get medical help from first aid to treatment for life-threatening diseases. Health Minister T Harish Rao will be inaugurating a 1,000-bed government hospital, built adjacent to the government medical college on Thursday.

For a long time, people used to travel to Hyderabad and the neighboring district headquarters of Karimnagar and Warangal for the treatment of kidney and heart-related ailments.

Now, the burden of travelling long distances will be reduced for patients as doctors and medicines for all kinds of diseases are going to be made available in this new hospital.

The hospital has been constructed with state-of-the-art facilities within the premises of the Government Medical College in the suburbs of Ensanpally village in Siddipet constituency.

The government has set up the hospital on the lines of Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad. All kinds of medical services will be provided free of charge. Along with kidney dialysis, treatment for kidney transplantation will also be available in the hospital.

Chemotherapy services have already been made available in the hospital. All arrangements have been made to provide full-scale cancer services in the hospital. Officials said that many people are dying of heart attacks after the Covid-19 pandemic. In view of this, full-scale medical services related to the heart are being made available at the hospital so that people do not have to go to Hyderabad.

Officials said the hospital offers general medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT (ear, nose and throat), psychiatry, dermatology and respiratory medicine. anesthesia, dental, radiological services (including CT scans, ultrasound, Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies, X-rays, mammography tests), biochemistry, pathology, microbiology, emergency medicine, casualty services, ICU services, dialysis services for patients with chronic kidney disease, Palliative care centre, physiotherapy, antiretroviral therapy and so on.

