Home States Telangana

1,000-bed hospital to open today in Siddipet

The government has set up the hospital on the lines of Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad. All kinds of medical services will be provided free of charge.

Published: 05th October 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The hospital has been constructed within the premises of government medical college in Ensanpally.

The hospital has been constructed within the premises of government medical college in Ensanpally.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  The people of Siddipet and the nearby districts will now get medical help from first aid to treatment for life-threatening diseases. Health Minister T Harish Rao will be inaugurating a 1,000-bed government hospital, built adjacent to the government medical college on Thursday.

For a long time, people used to travel to Hyderabad and the neighboring district headquarters of Karimnagar and Warangal for the treatment of kidney and heart-related ailments. 

Now, the burden of travelling long distances will be reduced for patients as doctors and medicines for all kinds of diseases are going to be made available in this new hospital.

The hospital has been constructed with state-of-the-art facilities within the premises of the Government Medical College in the suburbs of Ensanpally village in Siddipet constituency.

The government has set up the hospital on the lines of Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad. All kinds of medical services will be provided free of charge. Along with kidney dialysis, treatment for kidney transplantation will also be available in the hospital.

Chemotherapy services have already been made available in the hospital. All arrangements have been made to provide full-scale cancer services in the hospital. Officials said that many people are dying of heart attacks after the Covid-19 pandemic. In view of this, full-scale medical services related to the heart are being made available at the hospital so that people do not have to go to Hyderabad.

Officials said the hospital offers general medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology,  orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT (ear, nose and throat), psychiatry, dermatology and respiratory medicine. anesthesia, dental, radiological services (including CT scans, ultrasound, Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies, X-rays, mammography tests), biochemistry, pathology, microbiology, emergency medicine, casualty services, ICU services, dialysis services for patients with chronic kidney disease, Palliative care centre, physiotherapy, antiretroviral therapy and so on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddipet government hospital Karimnagar Warangal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp