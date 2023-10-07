Quadrant Technologies to develop eight IT hubs in tier-2 cities across Telangana

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: An office of Quadrant Technologies was opened in Warangal by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday. This facility has a capacity for over 500 IT professionals. The leadership team of the company consists of CEO Vamshi Reddy Kancharakuntla, president Bhaskar Gangipamula, and chairman Ram Paluri.

According to the company, its operations in Warangal will ensure a meaningful connection with the local community by creating jobs through skill enhancement initiatives.

The company said that with 27% of India’s youth and a remarkable 65% under the age of 35, the region is poised to emerge as a thriving IT hub. The Warangal facility aims to tap into the local talent pool.

Quadrant Technologies said it was committed to creating opportunities and nurturing growth in the IT sector. It said that plans were afoot to develop eight IT hubs in tier-2 cities, breathing life into this vision

By joining forces with industry leaders, the company said it looked forward to working alongside industry titans like Cyient, Tech Mahindra, and Genpact, who have already set up their offices in Warangal.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the office, Rama Rao called upon the NRIs and entrepreneurs to come forward to set up their units in the tier 2 cities in Warangal for the growth of their companies and employment for local youth. The minister also asked the president and chairman of Quadrant Resources to establish a company in Andhra Pradesh.“I will request Jagan Anna (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) to allot land for your company if required as it will be helpful for youth to secure jobs,” said Rama Rao.

