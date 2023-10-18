Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj holds meet with political parties

The remaining voter cards are in the process of being printed and will be delivered to voters by the end of October.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj holds meet with political parties

Vikas Raj, CEO of Telangana, makes a point while speaking to TNIE in Hyderabad | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on tuesday assured political parties of providing necessary cooperation in ensuring a free and fair poll conducted in a peaceful environment. He also committed to addressing genuine complaints from contesting candidates and political parties, including those related to social media.

With the nomination deadline drawing near, Vikas Raj convened a State-level meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at his office to acquaint them with the rules and regulations pertaining to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other matters. Nearly 20 representatives from various political parties attended the meeting and raised several issues.

Voter cards to be delivered by end of October

Regarding voter cards, over 27.5 lakh voter cards have been printed and dispatched to electors since January 5 of this year. The remaining voter cards are in the process of being printed and will be delivered to voters by the end of October. Additionally, voters have the option to independently download e-Epic cards from the voter service portal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp