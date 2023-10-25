Alai-Balai Dasara Sammelan to be held in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s tradition of ‘Alai-Balai’, a tradition in which people hug and wish each other a happy Dasara, which also witnessed a cultural revival in the form of “Dattanna Alai-Balai Dasara Sammelan” annual event will be hosted by the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally from 10 am on Wednesday.

This year’s event is significant as the Assembly polls are round the corner, and there are high stakes for a political war for attaining power. The event envisages creating an environment of social harmony and a spirit of brotherhood between individuals believing in different ideologies. Every year, governors, heads of States, Union and State ministers and other political leaders along with well-known personalities and celebrities attend the event.

This year, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu, Union Finance and Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State Satyapal Singh Baghel, Union Minister for Rural Development Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan, and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan are being invited as the chief guests for the event. Political leaders from all the parties are also invited.

Creating a spirit of harmony

Alai-Balai’, a tradition in which people hug and wish each other a happy Dasara. The event envisages creating an environment of social harmony and a spirit of brotherhood between individuals believing in different ideologies. Governors, heads of States, Union and State ministers and other political leaders and well-known personalities will be attending the event

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s tradition of ‘Alai-Balai’, a tradition in which people hug and wish each other a happy Dasara, which also witnessed a cultural revival in the form of “Dattanna Alai-Balai Dasara Sammelan” annual event will be hosted by the Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Bandaru Vijayalakshmi at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally from 10 am on Wednesday. This year’s event is significant as the Assembly polls are round the corner, and there are high stakes for a political war for attaining power. The event envisages creating an environment of social harmony and a spirit of brotherhood between individuals believing in different ideologies. Every year, governors, heads of States, Union and State ministers and other political leaders along with well-known personalities and celebrities attend the event. This year, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Mizoram Governor K Hari Babu, Union Finance and Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State Satyapal Singh Baghel, Union Minister for Rural Development Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan, and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan are being invited as the chief guests for the event. Political leaders from all the parties are also invited.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Creating a spirit of harmony Alai-Balai’, a tradition in which people hug and wish each other a happy Dasara. The event envisages creating an environment of social harmony and a spirit of brotherhood between individuals believing in different ideologies. Governors, heads of States, Union and State ministers and other political leaders and well-known personalities will be attending the event Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp