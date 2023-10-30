CM KCR, kin betrayed Sonia Gandhi a day after touching her feet: Mallikarjun Kharge

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a fresh attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BRS supremo had betrayed Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi a day after touching her feet as she fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Telangana by giving a separate state. He reminded the public that without Sonia Gandhi, the formation of Telangana wouldn’t have become a reality.

While addressing a public meeting as part of the Vijayabheri bus yatra at Sangareddy on Sunday, Kharge charged, “They (KCR and his family members) went to Sonia Gandhi’s residence, touched her feet, took photos and the next day they deceived her.”

“Majbooth hum kiya, maja une udarahahey (we strengthened and they are enjoying). We are creating and they are selling,” he said in response to the questions by the BRS and BJP leaders on what the Congress had done when it was in power. He ridiculed the BRS and BJP, questioning whether they or their relatives contributed to the country’s struggle for independence.

He also slammed the chief minister stating that the latter pushed the surplus state into over Rs 5 lakh debt. “Who benefited from this Rs 5 lakh debt,” he questioned. Responding to the accusations of the BRS that the five guarantees were not being implemented in Karnataka, Kharge offered to provide a “luxury bus” to BRS leaders and suggested the Telangana leaders accompany the ruling party leaders for a fact-finding mission in Karnataka.

“If anyone has any doubts, Revanth, please convey this to your friend, KCR. I will ensure a luxury bus is reserved, with half the seats for BRS and the other half for Telangana Congress leaders. They can visit Karnataka and verify whether women are benefiting from free bus transportation and if the female heads of the family are indeed receiving Rs 2,000,” he stated, assuring to implement six guarantees in the state.

Reminiscing on the legacy of Indira Gandhi, who once represented the Medak Lok Sabha segment, Kharge said that three major industries such as BHEL, BDL and ordnance factories wouldn’t have been created without her intervention.“The Gandhi family strengthened Telangana in every aspect over the years by setting up industries and creating employment,” he said, adding that the Congress thinks about poor and marginalised sections of society.

“The support that the poor are getting is initiated by the Congress government. For instance, Sonia Gandhi introduced MGNREGA, compulsory education for children, but they (the BRS and BJP) would say they brought it,” he said. Sharing a light moment, Congress chief Kharge quizzed Revanth whether the Congress government, if elected to power, under the latter’s leadership would implement the six guarantees.

In response, Revanth said that whatever Kharge says will be implemented in toto and the same will serve as a GO. “To save industries, and reduce inflation, Congress should come into power,” he declared.

