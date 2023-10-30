Nagam Janardhan Reddy quits Congress, agrees to join BRS

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Hours after Nagam Janardhan Reddy quit the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao called on the former minister and six-time MLA on Sunday and invited him to join the ruling party.

Later in the day, Nagam had a meeting with BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. Nagam, who resigned from the Congress after it denied him the Nagarkurnool ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, will formally join the BRS soon.

Later speaking to the media, Rama Rao said that he met Nagam as per the directions of the BRS chief.

Thanking Nagam for accepting his invitation to join the BRS, he said that the pink party would protect the former minister and his followers.

Nagam, who served as a TDP MLA, was suspended from the party for his anti-party activities in 2011. Then, he floated the Telangana Nagara Samithi during the statehood movement and later merged it with the BJP. In 2018, he changed his loyalties to the Congress.

In his comments to the media, Nagam alleged that though he supported the Congress during its critical phase, it ditched him. He said that the Congress was giving tickets to “parachute” leaders and those who have “money bags”.

Nagam said that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy informed that the tickets were being given based on survey reports of poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Those who joined the Congress in the morning got tickets in the evening, he alleged.

Erra Sekhar joins BRS

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar leader and former minister Erra Sekhar joined the BRS in the presence of Rama Rao on Sunday. Addressing BRSV, the student wing of the BRS, Rama Rao called upon the students to take photos and selfies of developmental works like new medical colleges and Gurukulams and post them on social media platforms. Rama Rao said that nowadays as students are addicted to mobiles, they should work for the party by taking selfies with the developmental works in their respective areas.

Rama Rao said that there was a stable government in the State under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged the people to support the pink party in the upcoming elections so that the ongoing developmental works could be continued and completed.

He recalled that the State government filled 1.32 lakh vacancies in the last nine years and the process for filling another 90,000 vacancies in the government sector is underway. He assured that the TSPSC would be revamped and a job calendar would be announced every year to fill the vacancies, if the BRS retains power.

