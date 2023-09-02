Telangana High Court hears petition alleging twisting of statements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Registry to provide a copy to the CBI counsel of the writ petition filed by Ajeya Kallam, former IAS officer and currently chief adviser to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, contending that the CBI inaccurately recorded his statement during its investigation into the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

In his petition, Kallam clarified that he never conveyed information to the CBI regarding a purported call to Jagan by Bharti Reddy, the wife of the chief minister and requested the court to expunge his statement from the chargesheet of the Viveka murder case. Kallam also sought a re-examination of his statement by the CBI on April 29.

There have been allegations that the CBI altered the contents of his statement in the chargesheet, deviating from his original statement. Stating that he had not discussed the matter with anyone other than the investigating authorities, Kallam drew attention to the presence of a misleading article regarding his statement.

In his petition, he named both the investigating officer and the CBI director as respondent. After senior counsel representing Kallam completed his argument, the court directed the Registry to provide a copy of the writ petition to counsel for the CBI and adjourned the matter to September 15, 2023.

