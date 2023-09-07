Minister Harish Rao asks SCR GM to run trains from Siddipet to Tirupati, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao met South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (GM) Arun Kumar Jain in Hyderabad on Wednesday and requested him to allow trains to run directly from Siddipet to Tirupati and Bengaluru — in addition to passenger trains between Siddipet and Hyderabad on the newly constructed Siddipet railway line that will be cleared by the safety commission on September 15.

Harish Rao, along with Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy, met Arun Kumar at his office and urged him to resolve problems related to the Railway department in the erstwhile Medak district. Harish said that people from Siddipet and Karimnagar are forced to travel to Secunderabad railway station to board a train for Tirupati. He also requested Arun for the completion of the goods terminal at Edulanagulapally in Patancheru constituency.

He urged railway officials to complete the construction of the railway over bridge (ROB) on the Chegunta-Medak road in the Medak district and works related to the railway station at Komuravelli Mallanna Temple and the pending works of Masaipet railway station. Harish Rao said that the completion of the Siddipet railway line was the fastest in the history of the country and it was possible due to speedy acquisition of land by the State government.

Expressing satisfaction, he said that for the first time in the country, this project was completed without a single court case. The minister brought to the attention of the GM that the State government has acquired 2,000 acres of land with Rs 250 crore and handed it over to the Railway department.

