Godavari water flows into Mallanna Sagar in Telangana, to continue for 20 days

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Officials initiated the process of pumping Godavari water into the Mallanna Sagar project on Thursday, which was constructed with the aim of permanently alleviating drought in Siddipet and its surrounding regions.

Last year, authorities successfully filled 10 tmcft of water into the project to address the needs of the local populace. The water was utilised for both drinking and agricultural purposes in various areas. This year, in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, officials have decided to divert an additional 10 tmcft of water into the project.

The pumping commenced on Thursday morning and is expected to continue for approximately 20 days. To facilitate the influx of water into the project, water is being sourced from the Annapurna reservoir located on the border of Siddipet and Siricilla districts, as well as from the Ranganayak Sagar project situated in the outskirts of Siddipet.

The Mallanna Sagar project currently serves as a crucial water source for drinking purposes in Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies, as well as neighbouring districts and industries in the Medchal region. Additionally, it has been instrumental in providing water for agricultural purposes, particularly when monsoon rains have been delayed.

SIDDIPET: Officials initiated the process of pumping Godavari water into the Mallanna Sagar project on Thursday, which was constructed with the aim of permanently alleviating drought in Siddipet and its surrounding regions. Last year, authorities successfully filled 10 tmcft of water into the project to address the needs of the local populace. The water was utilised for both drinking and agricultural purposes in various areas. This year, in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, officials have decided to divert an additional 10 tmcft of water into the project. The pumping commenced on Thursday morning and is expected to continue for approximately 20 days. To facilitate the influx of water into the project, water is being sourced from the Annapurna reservoir located on the border of Siddipet and Siricilla districts, as well as from the Ranganayak Sagar project situated in the outskirts of Siddipet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Mallanna Sagar project currently serves as a crucial water source for drinking purposes in Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies, as well as neighbouring districts and industries in the Medchal region. Additionally, it has been instrumental in providing water for agricultural purposes, particularly when monsoon rains have been delayed.