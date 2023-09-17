‘One poll’ plan attacks federal structure: Congress Working Committee

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its first meeting here on Saturday strongly opposed the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, denouncing it as a direct assault on India’s federal structure.

The CWC also extended a warm welcome to the Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). It voiced its opposition to the proposed Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill, which is to taken up for passing during Parliament’s special session from September 18-22. The party argued that the bill would severely compromise the Election Commission of India’s independence in ensuring free and fair elections.

After extensive deliberations lasting five hours, the newly constituted CWC adopted 14 resolutions covering a range of issues, including simultaneous elections, the political landscape, economic conditions and security challenges in regions such as the border with China, Kashmir and Manipur.

It “rejected the idea of a new Constitution”, asserting that the fundamental structure of the Constitution should remain unchanged. Moreover, the committee expressed “grave concern” over the escalating unemployment rates and the continual rise in the prices of essential commodities.

The extended CWC meeting, scheduled for Sunday, will delve into preparations for Assembly elections in five states and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Later in the day, the party will hold a public rally, Vijayabheri, on the city’s outskirts.

Top leaders of the Congress, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states participated.

INDIA BLOC’S BHOPAL MEET OFF

The first joint rally of the Opposition INDIA bloc slated to be held in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal in the first week of October is off. Party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said it was yet to be decided whether the first rally will be held in Bhopal or elsewhere

CWC RESOLUTIONS

1. It extends condolencesa to the families of martyred army and police officers in Jammu & Kashmir

2 .It appreciates Mallikarjun Kharge's contributions as AICC president in the past year.

3 .It celebrates the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

4 .It expresses deep concern over the breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur and ongoing violence.

