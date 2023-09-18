Rahul’s advice: Have ideological clarity, don’t tread on BJP tracks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is believed to told his party colleagues that the Congress is not an organisation-based party, but a movement that also has an organisation. Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday evening, the MP from Wayanad in Kerala also asked the party’s leaders and cadre to have ideological clarity.

“It’s the movement that drives the organisation, and not the organisation which drives the movement. That’s the fundamental difference between the Congress and other parties,” Rahul affirmed.Stressing the need for all the Congress members to have ideological clarity, he cautioned them against walking into irrelevant “tracks of BJP” and stated that those are not relevant to common man or woman.

Briefing the media about comments made by Rahul on Sunday, AICC media and communications committee chairman Pawan Khera said: “The essence of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) is being translated into the guarantees that you saw in Karnataka, Telangana and elsewhere during the elections. The BJY has helped us discover roots of our movement within the Congress. The Congress is the movement. That’s what Rahul reminded all of us.”

“Rahul asked us to focus on the actual reason why Congress is in politics. He said it was to translate the voice of Bharat mata into actual policies whenever we are in government,” Khera said.“During the CWC meeting, Rahul and I had an interesting conversation. Rahul asked as to why Mallikarjun Kharge chose to join the Congress in late 1960s at a time when leaders left the party to join Congress (O). Kharge instinctively felt as a young man that the Congress is the only party genuinely concerned about the poor, backward and exploited sections of the society. In retrospect, he was proven right,” Khera added.

