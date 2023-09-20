Teaser of 'Razakar' film stirs political row, KTR to move censor board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the Razakar movie as an attempt to “investigate communal violence”, BRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the State government will take up the issue with the censor board as well as the Telangana police.

He was responding to the teaser of the movie shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user. The teaser of Razakar, which was written by Yata Satyanarayana and produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, was released on Sunday.

The movie’s teaser ruffled some feathers in the state as it depicts the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle or Telangana Liberation Struggle.

Taking to X platform, Rama Rao said: “Some intellectually bankrupt jokers of the BJP are doing their best to instigate communal violence and polarisation for their political propaganda in Telangana.”

Some intellectually bankrupt jokers of the BJP are doing their best to instigate communal violence and polarisation for their political propaganda in Telangana



We will take up the matter with censor board and also the Telangana police to ensure that the law & order situation of… https://t.co/a7DETpVGKP — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 18, 2023

He assured that the State government will take up the matter with the Central Board of Film Certification and also the Telangana police, and will ensure that the law and order situation in Telangana doesn’t get affected.

Goshamahal MLA and suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh, who attended the movie’s teaser launch on Sunday where he compared the movie to The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, was quick to respond to Rama Rao’s post.

“Why the rush, KTR ji, to ban the “#Razakar” film? I propose that we both watch the movie first and then decide whether to proceed with the ban or let the public learn about the atrocities committed by the Razakars against Hindus. It’s important for people to have access to the facts,” Raja Singh stated.

‘Congress trying to hoodwink people with six guarantees’

Meanwhile, the BRS working president said that some Congress leaders in Khammam may distribute money in order to win the polls. Addressing a meeting after welcoming Bhadradri-Kothagudem district BJP president K Chinna Satyanarayana and other leaders into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan, he said that despite the inducements offered by the Congress, the people of Telangana will vote for the BRS.“The people have to choose between the Congress, whose leaders are like Rabandulu (vultures), and the BRS, which is implementing schemes like Rythu and Dalit Bandhu,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress’ six guarantees were intended only to hoodwink the people. “Six guarantees, if the Congress is voted power, would be: power outages, drinking water problems, farmers standing in queues for seeds and fertilisers, repeal of Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu, change of CM every year, political instability and backwardness of the State,” Rama Rao said.

