PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat trains, including Train No. 20704 Yeswantpur - Kacheguda route, connecting India’s tech hubs, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, on September 25. However, railway officials are awaiting confirmation from the PMO before making an official announcement.

The Yeswantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express is expected to commence operations from September 25. The Yeswantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 609.8 km between the two cities in approximately eight hours and 30 minutes, reports quoted railway sources as saying.

The train will depart from Yeswantpur at 2:45 pm and will arrive at Kacheguda at 11:15 pm. On the return journey, Train No. 20703 Kacheguda - Yeswantpur will leave Kacheguda at 5:30 am and reach Yeswantpur at 2 pm.

South Central Railway officials said that the Vande Bharat could also have stoppages at Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram. Railway officials announced that a trial run of the Kacheguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express is scheduled for September 21. The train will reach Yeswantpur at 2 pm from Kacheguda and depart at 2:45 pm from Yeswantpur.

HYDERABAD / BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate nine Vande Bharat trains, including Train No. 20704 Yeswantpur - Kacheguda route, connecting India’s tech hubs, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, on September 25. However, railway officials are awaiting confirmation from the PMO before making an official announcement. The Yeswantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express is expected to commence operations from September 25. The Yeswantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 609.8 km between the two cities in approximately eight hours and 30 minutes, reports quoted railway sources as saying. The train will depart from Yeswantpur at 2:45 pm and will arrive at Kacheguda at 11:15 pm. On the return journey, Train No. 20703 Kacheguda - Yeswantpur will leave Kacheguda at 5:30 am and reach Yeswantpur at 2 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); South Central Railway officials said that the Vande Bharat could also have stoppages at Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram. Railway officials announced that a trial run of the Kacheguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express is scheduled for September 21. The train will reach Yeswantpur at 2 pm from Kacheguda and depart at 2:45 pm from Yeswantpur.