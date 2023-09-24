Home States Telangana

BRS works to bring aspirants and candidates on same page

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After announcing candidates for 115 of the 119 Assembly seats in the State, the BRS is now working overtime to bring disgruntled ticket aspirants and the candidates on the same page.

A case in point is BRS working president KT Rama Rao summoning warring leaders from Station Ghanpur and Jangaon a day back and getting them to “settle” their differences and publicly announce their support to the party and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision. 

With this, speculation has surfaced that aspirants for tickets who have lost out have been given some assurances, most likely promises of plum posts. 

BRS sources say that the Station Ghanpur MLA is likely to be appointed chairperson of the Rythu Bandhu Samithi while Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy is likely to be appointed chairperson of the TSRTC. 

Meanwhile, the party is focusing on finalising candidates for the four remaining segments. According to sources, MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy leads the race for the Jangaon Assembly ticket. 

