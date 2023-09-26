Rejection of Telangana Cabinet's recommendation on appointment of MLCs against 'federal spirit': Kavitha

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Dubbing the BJP as an "anti-backward classes party," BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday slammed Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for rejecting the state cabinet's recommendation to nominate two of the ruling party leaders as MLCs, saying the act is against the 'federal spirit.'

Soundararajan rejected the state cabinet's recommendation to nominate ruling BRS leader Sravan Dasoju and former MLA Kurra Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor's quota, drawing criticism from the ruling party and the Telangana government.

"Those two persons who were nominated by the state cabinet belong to the backward classes. In a bid to provide opportunities to those who could not come to the legislature through direct elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposed these names. The Governor's rejections (of those two men) proves that the BJP is an anti-BC party," she said, hitting out at Soundararajan.

"Everyone feels that the Governor's rejection is against the federal spirit of the country. She rejected it, citing several reasons," Kavitha, a BRS MLC, added.

Raising doubts as to whether the "Constitution of Bharat" is in force in the country or the "Constitution of Bharatiya Janata Party" and that governors of several states behave in such a manner, Kavitha told reporters, "People are watching such behaviour."

The Governor is understood to have cited the unsuitability, as per relevant rules, of the two persons for nomination.

Kavitha further said every constitutional body has rights and limits, and governors behave in this manner, keeping aside these limits and rights.

Alleging that the BJP which has done "injustice" to BC women in the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill, is unable to tolerate the growth of BCs.

She opined there will be stability if conventions and procedures are followed, and nothing can be achieved with these kinds of acts except negative debate among the public.

