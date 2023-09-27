Home States Telangana

Infinity Learn crosses Rs 100 crore mark in FY 2022-23 in Telangana

In an attempt to provide personalised education to every learner at an affordable cost, Infinity Learn is working towards integrating the power of vertical AI.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The revenue from operations of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, an EdTech platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale, has exceeded Rs 100 crore in the fiscal year 2022-2023 within two years of operations. It is a substantial performance considering the loss of Rs 37 crore in 2021-22.

Commenting on the results, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, founding CEO, Ujjwal Singh, said, “Navigating the ever-evolving EdTech landscape, Infinity Learn has soared with remarkable growth this year. In just over two years, we have not only upheld our relentless dedication to excellence but have also championed responsible growth. We have innovatively closed the educational gap, benefiting learners both nationally and internationally. Our foundational goal remains clear; while we champion widespread adoption, our guiding query remains, “Bachcha Seekha Ki Nahin (Did the child learn?)”

In an attempt to provide personalised education to every learner at an affordable cost, Infinity Learn is working towards integrating the power of vertical AI. As of now, it has over 7,50,000 subscribers and seven million learners accessing content on the platform. By 2025, the company aims to cross 50 million learners and one million paid learners on its platform.

