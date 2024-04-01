Direct flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya from April 2

HYDERABAD: Direct flight service will be launched from Hyderabad to Ayodhya on April 2. The flight will service thrice a week i.e., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. BJP state president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on February 26 wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested him to operate direct flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya.

Responding to this, Kishan Reddy spoke to the operators of commercial airlines and announced on Sunday that the services of direct flight would be launched on April 2.

“The people Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have a special reverence for Prabhu Shri Rama and hence they seek to visit Ayodhya, the birth place of lord Rama as a part of their spiritual pursuits. Currently, the lack of a direct flight service between Hyderabad and Ayodhya poses a significant challenge for devotees who wish to travel conveniently and expeditiously for religious activities. I believe that introducing a direct flight between Hyderabad and Ayodhya would not only cater to the religious sentiments but also contribute to the overall convenience of air travel for the community. I request you to consider this proposal and explore the possibility of introducing a direct flight service,” Kishan Reddy said in his letter to Scindia.